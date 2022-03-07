AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the adoption of new Texas Administrative Coe rules by the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) to prevent municipalities from defunding their police forces, according to a news release from the office of the governor.

“Texas remains a law-and-order state and we continue to make it abundantly clear that we support our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep communities safe,” said Governor Abbott. “My office’s adoption of these new rules will prevent cities from making reckless and downright dangerous decisions to defund the police, ensuring a safer future for Texans all across the Lone Star State.”

According to the news release, under House Bill 1900, a city will be subject to tax rate limitations, lose access to certain tax revenues, and be subject to other budgetary requirements and limitations, if the Governor’s PSO determines that a city has defunded its police department.

The new requirement established by House Bill 1900 during the 87th Legislature, was signed into law by the Governor in June 2021. The Governor made preventing cities from defunding police an emergency item during the regular session of the 87th Legislature stated the news release.

The new rules can be found here.