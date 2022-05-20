AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Officials from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Joint Border Security Operations Center (JBSOC) is activated to secure the border. Officials said Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Military Department (TMD), and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to help Texas’ response.

This center was initially in preparation for President Biden’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions on Monday. However, according to reports, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled Friday that the Biden administration must continue Title 42, which prohibits entry into the United States if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes it could introduce communicable diseases into the country. There is no word yet on how this center may be impacted because of this change.

“Texas will not stand by as President Biden puts our state and our nation in danger by ending Title 42 expulsions and allowing dangerous criminals, illegal weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to flow unabated into the United States, and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis at our southern border,” Governor Abbott said prior to the federal judge’s decision. “We continue taking unprecedented action to secure the border, ramping up every available strategy and resource in response to President Biden’s ongoing border crisis. The Joint Border Security Operations Center will play an integral role in our state’s robust response to provide the border security strategy Texans — and Americans — deserve.”

Governor officials said, the JBSOC, located at DPS headquarters in Austin, will serve as the state’s multi-agency command and coordination center for statewide border security intelligence and operations. The agency includes tactical, marine, air, and ground. It will also coordinate the deployment of strategic barriers along the Texas-Mexico border, including razor wire. Abbott officials said, Live feeds from Texas National Guard and DPS aircraft, UAVs, and detection cameras will provide around-the-clock situational awareness. The JBSOC will have direct contact with law enforcement and local leaders along the Texas-Mexico border.

According to Governor Abbott’s office, he directed the following state agencies to report to the JBSOC:

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Military Department

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Facilities Commission (TFC)

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD)

Texas Commission on Jail Standards

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ)

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas Fire Marshal’s Office

Texas Attorney General’s Office

Texas Indigent Defense Commission

Border Prosecution Unit

Office of Court Administration

Officials said Governor Abbott has taken significant action to secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction. Those actions include: