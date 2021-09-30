Gov. Abbot adds illegal voting penalty increase to Third Special Session agenda

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gov. Greg Abbot announced he has added an illegal voting penalty increase to the Third Special Session agenda.

On Thursday, Sept. 30 the governor sent a message to the Secretary of the Senate communicating the legislation that would increase penalties as an additional agenda to the session that started Monday, Sept. 20. Such penalties have been reduced in Senate Bill 1 passed in the second special session.

“The State of Texas has made tremendous progress in upholding the integrity of our elections,” said Governor Abbott. “By increasing penalties for illegal voting, we will send an even clearer message that voter fraud will not be tolerated in Texas.”

You can read the message here.