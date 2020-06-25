GOP attorneys general back police amid congressional debate

by: Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has thrown out a Texas Democratic Party lawsuit that had aimed to preserve straight-ticket voting in the state this November.

Most states don’t offer straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to simply choose a party’s entire slate of candidates at a stroke.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo said in a ruling Wednesday that Democrats lacked standing to sue and that the coronavirus pandemic made the elections “wrought with uncertainty” regardless. 

