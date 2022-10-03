SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Goodfellow Air Force Base has released the name of the Marine who was killed in a stabbing early Sunday morning in San Angelo.

According to a statement issued by the base, Sgt. Bryce Rudisell, 28, was a Fire Training Instructor at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. Rudisell was assigned to Marine Detachment at Goodfellow when he was stabbed in a fight outside Whiskey River Saloon early Sunday morning, October 2, 2022.

Rudisell and several other service members who had been stabbed in the fight were taken to Shannon Medical Center. Rudisell later succumbed to his injuries.

40-year-old San Angelo man Ray Vera was arrested on Sunday afternoon. He is charged with one count of murder in connection with Rudisell’s death and has a bond of over $1 million.

“The 17th Training Wing lost a valued member of our Joint Service family, and we are deeply saddened. We know the San Angelo community is grieving with us,” said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. “Sgt. Bryce Rudisell will be missed by his unit and all who had the opportunity to serve with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

According to Goodfellow, the 17th Training Wing is coordinating with local law enforcement and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The base says the wing is focused on providing Rudisell’s family, friends, and teammates with support.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.