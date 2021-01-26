SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Girl Scouts of Central Texas have been forced to adapt this year, but are learning a great lesson in adapting to challenges. The organization has made some changes to the way they distribute cookies, still offering in-person pick-up in addition to drive-through spots throughout the week and weekend.

A special partnership with Grubhub has also allowed them to bring cookies directly to the consumers. Donna Brosh with the Girl Scouts of Central Texas explains that Grubhub has waived their fees so that the proceeds go toward the girls and keeping the organization going for the community.

For more information on how to get cookies near you go to https://www.gsctx.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies.html .