Gift of Lights drive-thru experience returns to Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) is expected to celebrate its 10th year, with the annual Thanksgiving opening night kicking off 39 days of one of Texas’ largest holiday light shows.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 3, families will be able to experience two miles of light displays throughout the speedway. The display will be open every day during that time, including Christmas Eve and Christmas day, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Drive-through guests, according to TMS, will see more than two million lights spread across the circuit, the result of more than 1,100 man-hours of setup by Winterland, Inc. The company is also responsible for similar shows at the speedways in Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Charlotte, N.H., and Phoenix.

“This has definitely been a year where our spirits have needed lifting so there’s no better way to close out 2020 than celebrating all we have to be thankful for and creating wonderful memories through the Gift of Lights,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “We’re proud to host Gift of Lights for a 10th year and to have created a holiday season tradition for the entire region.”

A number of discount days are also scheduled, including;

Nov. 30: Crazy Car Day – Decorate your vehicle to receive $10 off at the gate

Dec. 1: Crazy PJs Day – Wear your pajamas to receive a $10 discount at the gate

Dec. 2: Military, First Responder and Health Care Worker Night – Free admission for anyone with a valid ID

Dec. 7: Bring Your Pet Day – $10 discount at the gate to those who bring their pet

Dec. 8: Crazy Christmas Sweater Day – $10 discount at the gate for those who wear a crazy Christmas sweater

Tickets to ‘Gift of Lights’ are available here for $30 (cars/trucks), $50 (RVs/truck trailers), and $60 (bus of 20 people). Passengers must remain in their vehicles due to COVID-19. Motorcycles and passengers in truck beds and trailers are prohibited.

TMS says a $1 donation from each ticket sold will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas Chapter.

TMS says it expects to see record numbers of vehicles at this year’s show, so the best routes to enter the ‘Gift of Lights’ without traffic issues are detailed on the included map.