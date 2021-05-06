Get paid $1k to explore the great outdoors in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) – Summer is around the corner and people are more restless than ever to escape the house and get outside! Nature lovers can even get paid for exploring the great outdoors this summer. WhistleOut.com is looking for a Chief Adventure Officer for the Lone Star state. For $1,000 the CAO will explore the nature Texas has to offer. Other duties of the CAO include the following:

Planning a trip to a scenic outdoor destination in your state. A $500 reimbursement for expenses like travel, food, park fees, and outdoor gear needed will be provided.

Choosing a smartphone priced up to $1,000. WhistleOut will purchase it and send it to you.

Taking captivating photos of Texas’ natural beauty using the new phone.

Sharing pictures on social media and letting the world know how awesome Texas really is.





To apply for the for the Chief Adventure Officer complete the application found in this link. Application will close at 7 p.m. on May 21, 2021. WhistleOut will announce the winner on May 28th on their YouTube channel.