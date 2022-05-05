BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Funeral arrangements for the Belton High School student who was fatally stabbed have been arranged.

Jose “Joe” Ramirez passed away at the age of 18 on Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements are being done by Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton, located at 5431 West U.S. Highway 190.

According to his obituary, Joe played football and baseball at Belton High School. He is remembered as being outgoing, goofy, and a class clown. He especially loved the Dallas Cowboys and spending time with his family, friends, and two dogs, Zeus and Precious.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.