LITHUANIA / FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – A Fort Hood soldier has died in Lithuania.

U. S. Army Europe and Africa Director of Public Affairs John Tomassi tells FOX 44 News that 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, a Section Sergeant with the 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, died in a vehicle-related incident on July 28 while on temporary duty status.

Tomassi says an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to this incident. He says U. S. Army Europe and Africa is in direct coordination with its host nation counterparts.

Lithuanian state radio said the accident occurred last Thursday as the off duty soldier drove his rented car off a drawbridge in central Klaipda in Lithuania. He was in civilian clothes at the time and was driving a car that had been rented in Latvia. The Lithuanian radio said he had been staying at a hotel in Klaipda.