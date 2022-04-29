EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas’ “Clear Alert” was activated Friday for the El Paso and Midland areas, as officials search for a Fort Bliss soldier who has gone missing.
Friday morning, the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office announced that they are searching for 24-year-old Jayson Acido, a Pacific Island male.
Acido is described as being 5’ 9” in height, weighing 180 lbs, with black hair, Brown Eyes, and wearing a military uniform.
Officials say Acido was last seen at 5 PM, on Wednesday, April 27 at Fort Bliss in a White, 2015 Honda Accord with TX License Plate PYG6392.
Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office at 915-744-1603
