AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Abbott issued a proclamation naming Jan. 28, 2022 as Sexual Assault Survivors Day throughout the state of Texas.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, this comes after House Bill 2298 established January 28th as Sexual Assault Survivors Day throughout the state during the 86th Legislative Session. Officials say that the day is aimed to build awareness around the issue of sexual assault throughout the state and recognize the courage of survivors.

“At this time, I encourage all Texans to join me in renewing our commitment to ending sexual violence and empowering survivors to receive the support they need to hear,” Abbott’s proclamation reads. “Texans are not overcome when faced with adversity, and by working together, we can protect the vulnerable, bring offenders to justice and ensure a brighter future for all who call the Lone Star State home.”

This comes after the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force was established in 2019, making sure that there is a “survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children” across the state

“As we reflect on the past year, we are encouraged by the legislative strides we’ve made to better serve and support survivors across Texas,” Rose Luna, the chief executive officer of the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault, and a steering committee member of the task force, said in the release. “The progress is largely due to Texas’ commitment to bringing sexual assault survivors to the table, where their experiences and contributions are an essential part of the policy-making process. We honor survivors today and every day.”