LUBBOCK, Texas — Angela Means, best known for her role as Felisha in the pop culture classic “Friday,” is officially a West Texan after she moved to the town of Tahoka back in September. She plans to open her vegan restaurant called the “Jackfruit Cafe” on Friday, December 8.

Over the decades, Means has appeared in other 90s classics such as House Party and Cousin Skeeter and even traveled the world as a stand-up comedian.

She made the move from LA to Tahoka because she got “a little tired of Los Angeles” due to the cost of living and wanted to find something “different.” She moved to Tahoka and has been “living her best life” with her animals.

“I’m from a small town. I’m from a little town outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan. I grew up on a 200-acre farm… I was a farm girl,” Means said. She went on to say her childhood is what sparked her interest in veganism.

Means said she took a step back from show business after she became a mother in 1995 and went on to become an empty nester when her son Bradley went away to college in Miami.

“I was suddenly an empty nester, and I hadn’t prepared for it [so] … I started eating,” Means said.

Means gained an exceptional amount of weight and later became a vegan. She opened the very first “Jackfruit Cafe” in the Crenshaw neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The Jackfruit Cafe is a vegan soul food restaurant that utilizes Jackfruit in its dishes as a meat substitute. “The Jackfruit Cafe was an instant hit and drew a lot of attention from Black Wallstreet, Veg News and the LA Times.

Means encouraged the public to adopt healthier lifestyles and try the Jackfruit Cafe, which is set to open on December 8. It is located at 1515 South 1st Street.