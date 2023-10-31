AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Parks and Wildlife announced that admission to Texas state parks will be free on “Texas State Parks Day” Nov. 5.

“Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants to continue to connect everyone to our beautiful parklands, and we hope that Texas State Parks Day will give someone new the opportunity to discover what makes our state parks special,” said Rodney Franklin, State Parks Division Director. “This centennial has highlighted the work that past and current staff have accomplished in the last 100 years to make parks welcoming places for all visitors. We hope that folks take advantage of the opportunity to see these unique pieces of Texas this weekend and for the next 100 years.”

TPWD said Texas has more than 80 parks to offer a wide variety of outdoor day-use activities.

Reservations to state parks are recommended, said TPWD. Reservations can be made online at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

The department said parks will operate as they normally do, and admissions will be controlled by their established capacity limits. All other fees will still apply on that day.

Visit the TPWD website for a list of activities and events. Information on the Texas Parklands Passport can be found on the link provided.