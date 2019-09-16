Fort Worth Police looking for Pee-Wee football shooting suspect

Two people, including a child, were injured during a shooting at a pee-wee football game in Fort Worth, Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAS) – On Saturday, two people were injured in a shooting at a Peewee football game in Fort Worth, Texas.

The shooting happened around four p.m. during a football game at Eastern Hills High School.

Police said a mother of one of the players became upset when a fight broke out between some players on the field.

The woman then called her older son, who arrived with a gun and started to shoot.

One woman was struck in the leg. A girl was injured in her back.

Both were transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they have not located the shooter.