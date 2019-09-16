Fort Worth Police looking for Pee-Wee football shooting suspect

Texas

Two people, including a child, were injured during a shooting at a pee-wee football game in Fort Worth, Texas.

by: KXAS

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAS) – On Saturday, two people were injured in a shooting at a Peewee football game in Fort Worth, Texas.

The shooting happened around four p.m. during a football game at Eastern Hills High School.

Police said a mother of one of the players became upset when a fight broke out between some players on the field.

The woman then called her older son, who arrived with a gun and started to shoot.

One woman was struck in the leg. A girl was injured in her back.

Both were transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they have not located the shooter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss