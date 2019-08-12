Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital

Fort Worth police fatally shoot man during domestic dispute

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police say an officer responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at the officer.

Police say the fatal shooting happened Sunday night. No officers were hurt in the east Fort Worth incident.

A police statement says officers went to the house and spoke with the victim and her mother outside, who advised the man inside was armed.

Upon entering, the officers encountered the 46-year-old suspect, who brandished a handgun. The statement says the man ignored verbal commands and was shot.

The officer who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss