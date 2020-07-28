Fort Worth police chief to retire at the end of the year

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth officials say Police Chief Ed Kraus announced Monday that he’ll retire at the end of the year.

Kraus, a 28-year veteran of the department, was appointed chief in December.

He’d been named interim chief in May 2019 after Joel Fitzgerald was fired.

In October, the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Black woman in her home by a white police officer damaged the trust the department had been trying to build with communities of color.

Officer Aaron Dean resigned and was charged with murder after fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson.

Kraus said there was “absolutely no excuse” for Jefferson’s killing.