FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Three soldiers are being hailed as heroes for providing immediate aid and saving the life of a Trooper in distress while running along Legends Way at Fort Hood on Monday.

Cpt. Aaron Mills, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, Sgt. Maj. Rocio Picazarri, 1st Medical Brigade operations sergeant major, and Staff Sgt. Justin Schaffer, 1st Medical Brigade schools non-commissioned officer, executed on the spot cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a Trooper in distress.

Cpt. Aaron Mills, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, Sgt. Maj. Rocio Picazarri, 1st Medical Brigade operations sergeant major, and Staff Sgt. Justin Schaffer, 1st Medical Brigade schools non-commissioned officer, were recognized at Fort Hood, Texas, July 11. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cheyne Hanoski, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office)

Mills, Picazarri, and Schaffer were running along Legends Way, when they noticed a fallen Trooper on the side of the road. They approached, and saw the Trooper was unresponsive with no pulse.

“We were told he had been unconscious for some time,” said Picazarri. “We immediately began to perform CPR while informing the surrounding Troopers to call 911, and the quick response time is really what helped the situation.”

After several minutes of the three Troopers performing CPR, the fire chief arrived at the scene.

“Finally, the Fire Chief arrived at the scene,” said Picazarri. “The fire chief checked for a pulse and this time there was a pulse.”

After briefing the first responders on what happened, the Trooper was loaded into the ambulance and transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general, recognizes three Soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, July 11. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cheyne Hanoski, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office)

“Today we are recognizing leaders for taking action,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general. “This morning, that is exactly what happened, and these three leaders saved a life.”

The soldiers were presented with an impact Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) for their ability to take action and to apply training to save a Trooper’s life when called upon by the 1CD commanding general.

Staff Sgt. Justin Schaffer is awarded an impact Meritorious Service Medal by Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general, at Fort Hood, Texas, July 11. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cheyne Hanoski, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office)

“The Trooper is extremely lucky to be alive,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday, 1CD command sergeant major. “Leaders take action, and that’s exactly what these Soldiers did to save the Trooper’s life.”

The Trooper is now awake and responsive thanks to 1CD Troopers, who were prepared when the situation called upon them.