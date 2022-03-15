FORT HOOD, Texas – The power outage at Fort Hood is now in effect, according to the Fort Hood Press Center.

This post-wide power outage comes as part of the Energy Resiliency Readiness Exercise, which is scheduled to run from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a Department of Defense-directed exercise to test installation emergency and standby energy generation systems, critical infrastructure and equipment to inform senior leaders of what infrastructure is required to support critical missions on the installation.

This full-scale exercise cut electrical power to nearly the entire installation. The outage will last at least eight hours – but not to exceed twelve hours. Most on-post activities are non-operational.

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and the Robert Gray Army Airfield are not affected by this outage. Troop medical clinics, however, will not be open.

To see which facilities are closed, you can go to https://forthoodpresscenter.com/poweroutage.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center