UPDATE (7:27 p.m.)

A press release from the US Army said that Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain has been found alive.

Officials said Chamberlain is believed to have “willfully disappeared from his unit.”

The III Armored Corps is grateful to all the agencies involved in the search for Chamberlain, including CID and the Killeen Police Department. III Armored Corps also appreciates the tremendous efforts and support by the Fort Cavazos and Killeen communities in finding Chamberlain. Army official

“We are thankful that Specialist Chamberlain has been found,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Brainard, commander of the 2nd Chemical Battalion at Fort Cavazos. “We will continue to provide him with the care and assistance he needs.”

Original Story

KILLEEN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The missing Fort Cavazos soldier Spc. Craig Chamberlain has been found alive according to his mother Virginia Chamberlain.

After speaking with his mother over the phone, MyHighPlains.com discovered that Chamberlain has been found alive in the Killeen area. His mother claims she spoke with him earlier.

Chamberlain was reported missing on May 15 by his spouse who was recently confirmed dead by Army officials.

MyHighPlains has reached out to Fort Cavazos for more information.