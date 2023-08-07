Morgans Point Resort, Tx (FOX 44) – A 21-year-old Fort Cavazos soldier from Baton Rouge, Louisiana has drowned in Lake Belton at Morgan’s Point Resort. He was identified as PV2 Shad Edward Sheffie of 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division.

A Morgan’s Point Resort spokesperson said the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department responded to a report of a drowning on Belton Lake, near Oakmont Park in Morgan’s Point Resort, at 6:03 p.m. Thursday. They were assisted by Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and AMR Emergency Medical Services. The Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team arrived on scene at approximately 7:53 p.m. to begin recovery efforts.

The victim was swimming at the lake with friends. Witnesses report the victim went underwater as the group was swimming back to shore in an area that was later determined to be approximately 29 feet deep and approximately 39 feet away from the shoreline. The area was dense with underwater brush due to the low lake levels. Witnesses attempted rescue efforts, but were unable to find the victim.

The Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team discontinued recovery efforts at approximately 10:44 p.m. on August 3 due to low water visibility and resumed operations at 9:03 a.m. on August 4. The body was recovered at 9:23 a.m., and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

PV2 Sheffie, originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, served as an 11B infantryman and served in the U.S. Army since 2021.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our brother-in-arms. PV2 Sheffie was a cherished member of our team and will be sorely missed. Tiger Squadron is in contact with the family and supporting their needs at this time. We are thankful for the support we`ve received from the local community throughout this tragedy,” stated Lt. Col. Widmar Roman, commander, 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.