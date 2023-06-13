FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Cavazos officials have released the name of a soldier who died on Sunday.

According to the Fort Cavazos Press Center, 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Eric Rucker was a trooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. He lost his life as a result of a traffic accident. The circumstances surrounding Rucker’s death are currently under investigation.

Rucker entered the Army as an Infantryman in March 2015, and was assigned at Fort Cavazos since January 2019.

Rucker’s awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal Ribbon, one Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, one Afghanistan Campaign Medals, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Overseas Service Ribbon.

The Press Center says that unit leadership will continue to provide support and assistance to his family during this difficult time.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call 254-287-2722 or email ctfocidduty@army.mil.