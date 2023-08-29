Ft. Cavazos (FOX 44/KWKT) — Fort Cavazos is investigating the deaths of four soldiers in August. All four men died in separate circumstances.

III Armored Corps officials have offered their condolences to the families, friends, and comrades of the soldiers.

Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, commanding general of III Armored Corps released this statement:

"Our commands are committed to caring for our Soldiers and their families," said Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, commanding general of III Armored Corps. "In the wake of these losses, our leaders are engaged with the families of the deceased to ensure they have the information and resources they need. Our leaders also work hard to protect the privacy of these families as they mourn the loss of a loved one."

So far, the post says the investigation has already shown there is no discernable demographic trend in the deaths, other than all four are men assigned to 1st Cavalry Division. Each soldier was a different race, ethnicity, age, and was assigned to different battalions within the 1st Cavalry Division.

Two of the four deaths took place off-post. The lead investigating agency is the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, with help from local law enforcement for those cases that happened off-post.

Each of the units of the deceased Soldiers is actively planning unit memorial services. The services are available to all Soldiers and to the family of the Soldiers.

Ft. Cavazos says it is not releasing the names of the soldiers out of respect for their families.

On August 16th, the 1st Cavalry Division conducted a Call of Action in response to the first three deaths. During the training day, soldiers and leaders held one-on-one counseling sessions to share personal stories and discuss decision-making, according to Ft. Cavazos.

If you, or someone you know needs help, support is available 24/7. You may call Military OneSource at 1-800-342-9647, or chat online for non-crisis concerns, such as relationship, family, or financial challenges. Service members, veterans, and their loved ones can also call the Military Crisis Line/Veterans Crisis Line at 988, chat at veteranscrisisline.net or text to 838255.