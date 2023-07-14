FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — A big day at Fort Cavazos as the 1st Cavalry Division hosted a ceremony to honor and recognize its new change of command.

As his final act before passing the torch of command, Major General John Richardson held a memorial before the ceremony, unveiling a statue to commemorate the lives of fallen soldiers who were either prisoners of war or missing in action.

This is a historic moment for those at the military base as it is a first of it’s kind to signify P.O.W and M.I.A soldiers.

With 2 years of leadership at Fort Cavazos, Major General Richardson had the opportunity to do a few last routine things as the Outgoing Commanding General, like: formation of the troops, sound off, and honors to the nation.

Major General John Richardson shared some of his final remarks to those in attendance.

“Today will be one of the most challenging days in my career, because I have to take off the big yellow patch of the 1st Cavalry Division. The same patch that my grandfather wore in Korea and one that I have so proudly worn in the last 24 months,” says MG Richardson.

Command was then officially handed to Major General Kevin Admiral, who shares what it means to uphold what he calls the best armored division in the world.

“It’s an honor to be back here in central Texas, an honor to be in first camp division, a unit just known for its heritage and history. Known for its competence, its discipline, fantastic soldiers, and leaders. I was excited to be here and it’s humbling to be in it and actually see it,” says MG Admiral.

Major General Admiral is also making history as the 3rd African American ever, to lead the 1st Cavalry Division.

A big congratulations to Major General Admiral from us at FOX 44.