Former US Rep. Allen West out of hospital after Texas crash

FILE – In this Thursday, June 19, 2014, file photo, former congressman and retired Lt. Col. Allen West speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority event in Washington. West was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Texas. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida has been released from a Texas hospital after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash.

A post on his Facebook page said he was released Monday.

West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.

West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013.