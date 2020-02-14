Former priest convicted in 1960 Texas slaying dies at 87

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (The Monitor) — Prison officials say a former Texas priest who was sentenced to life in prison for the 1960 killing of a schoolteacher has died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says John Bernard Feit died Thursday afternoon at Huntsville Hospital.

The department says the preliminary cause of death for the 87-year-old inmate is cardiac arrest.

Feit was convicted in 2017 for the killing of 25-year-old Irene Garza in 1960.

Authorities say Garza had come to Feit’s church in McAllen, Texas, for confession when she disappeared and was later found dead.