Former priest convicted in 1960 Texas slaying dies at 87

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (The Monitor) — Prison officials say a former Texas priest who was sentenced to life in prison for the 1960 killing of a schoolteacher has died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says John Bernard Feit died Thursday afternoon at Huntsville Hospital.

The department says the preliminary cause of death for the 87-year-old inmate is cardiac arrest.

Feit was convicted in 2017 for the killing of 25-year-old Irene Garza in 1960.

Authorities say Garza had come to Feit’s church in McAllen, Texas, for confession when she disappeared and was later found dead. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss