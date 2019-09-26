Ford expands self-driving vehicles in Austin

Ford announced Wednesday it will add Austin, Texas, to the short list of cities where it plans to launch a commercial transportation service using automated vehicles in 2021.

Ford’s self-driving system is now being tested in Fusion hybrid sedans, developed with Argo Artificial Intelligence, a Pittsburgh-based startup.

Argo AI development teams will soon be manually driving the Fusion test vehicles in Austin.

They will map the city streets and assess driver and pedestrian behaviors ahead of the commercial launch slated for 2021.

Miami and Washington, DC are the other cities where the service is planned.