For The People: Beto O’Rourke, crowds to rally at Texas Capitol in support of voting rights

Beto O’Rourke’s Powered by People voting rights group will end its 2021 tour with Sunday’s stop at the Texas State Capitol (Courtesy of Powered by People)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas State Capitol will be the backdrop of a Sunday evening rally where crowds will gather to gather to support the federal voting rights “For the People Act,” which goes before the U.S. Senate this week.

The For The People Rally will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the south steps of the Texas Capitol. The El Paso-based voter outreach group Powered by People, founded by former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, will host — they’re even shuttling in Texans from Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Waco.

In Texas, and nationwide, Republican-led elections bills have arrived on governor’s desks and even into law. Earlier this month, Governor Greg Abbott promised to call a special session to focus on “election integrity” after the polarizing Senate Bill 7 was effectively axed by Texas Democrats via a late-night walkout.

SB 7 would have, according to Republicans, protected elections. But others, namely Democrats, say these laws are aimed at stopping legal voters from casting ballots. The controversial bill would have limited early voting hours, banned drive-thru and mail-in ballot drop boxes and require mail-in ballot applicants to provide ID numbers.

Even more notable, SB 7 would have essentially ended “Souls to the Polls,” a Black community tradition of voting en masse after Sunday morning church services. This element, among others, is chief among claims that GOP election bills are attempts to restrict Black and brown votes.

History has shown that progress comes when we show up—in person, in public—to make our voices heard.



Tomorrow that means showing up at the Texas Capitol to rally for voting rights and save this democracy that those before us fought so hard to protect: https://t.co/BsCXNFhH1l pic.twitter.com/ru8jNhCWjw — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 19, 2021

Nationwide, at least 253 bills that would restrict voting access have been introduced in at least 43 states — prompting the Democrat-controlled U.S. House to pass the “For the People Act” voting protections bill. Now it heads to the Senate, where it’ll face tougher odds.

The “For the People Act” aims to circumvent and block current and future strict voting restrictions passed on the state level. The gargantuan 800-page legislation package would overhaul and make several historic changes, including granting automatic voter registration nationwide, requiring at least 15 consecutive days of online voting and greenlighting independent commissions to draw district lines.

Those are only a few of its items.

In a Sunday morning interview with CNBC, O’Rourke stressed the importance of turning up the heat on Washington Democrats to act now.

“I hope that we can give President Biden and Senate Democrats some encouragement to get the job done on the ‘For the People Act,'” O’Rourke said. “Much as Lyndon Baines Johnson, in 1965, needed to be able to pass the voting rights act of that year, to create a true multi-racial democracy in America, and did so in large part because he was pressured to do so because of civil rights and voting rights leaders across the country.”

O’Rourke and Powered by People have toured the state over the past few weeks and will complete the cycle on Sunday. In recent months, the former presidential candidate has teased a run for office, but there’s no official announcement yet.

Other Texas lawmakers who’ll speak at the event include former U.S. Sec. of Housing and Urban Development and presidential candidate Julián Castro, Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas), Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa and Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin).

KXAN will attend the For the People Rally and will update this story with more information, photos and videos as they’re available.