For abortion foes, Trump’s allyship blunts ‘Roe’ revelation

FILE – In this July 28, 2009 file photo, Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff in the landmark lawsuit Roe v. Wade, speaks as she joins other anti-abortion demonstrators inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a 2020 documentary, she admitted she was paid by anti-abortion activists for her inauthentic conversion. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NEW YORK (AP) — Anti-abortion activists might seem to be dealt a blow from a new documentary that features Norma McCorvey admitting her conversion to their camp — after spending years as the face of abortion rights, “Jane Roe” of the historic 1973 Supreme Court case — came with payments.

But the headline-making revelations McCorvey offered stand little chance of denting anti-abortion activists’ momentum in Washington, thanks to their close ties to President Donald Trump’s administration.

Anti-abortion activists are largely dismissing McCorvey’s on-camera “deathbed confession” about the authenticity of her work on their behalf, pointing to the complexity of her personality and her beliefs.