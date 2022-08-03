WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – High schools are getting ready for Friday Night Football right now.

With the record breaking summer temperatures, coaches are trying to beat the heat. Health officials share the best time to participate in outdoor activities.

“Best time to be outdoors is in the early mornings, in the late afternoons, when the sun is not directly overhead and it is the best to be able to plan around that,” says Garrett Andrade, Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator with Baylor Scott and White, Temple.

And for the Bruceville-Eddy football team, that means waking up early for practice.

“We’ve been starting our stretching at 6:30 A.M. Right when the sun’s coming up. So we’ve been off the field by 9:30. So that’s helped a lot,” says Bruceville-Eddy Head Coach Jeff Nuners.

Bremond Head Coach Jeff Kasowski says this helps the team get into a routine as they prepare for the season.

“Well for years now we take the first week and practice in the morning and acclimated. Well, it’s still fairly cool out here until til about lunch. And then the second week we always go in the afternoons and for for the rest of the year after they kind of have gotten acclimated to it,” says Bremond Head Coach Jeff Kasowsk.

August 3rd, is the 50th day this year that Waco has seen temperatures reach 100 degrees. Now what can you do to stay safe?

“We just preach nutrition and water, you know, we’ll see. You can’t can’t hydrate one day. It’s a constant process,” says Nuners.

“Adults needing about two and a half to three and a half liters of water a day. This can come from just drinking water, as well as from eating fruits and vegetables throughout the day,” says Andrade.

And if you’re outside for a long period, remember to look out for signs of heat related illnesses.

“Watch out for heat strokes, that’s where there’s no sweating. You’ll have nausea, vomiting, headaches. They’ll be very confused. And more seriously, it can lead to seizures, a coma or even eventually death if left untreated,” says Andrade.