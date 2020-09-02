Follow COVID-19 guidelines or face sanctions, UIL says

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The UIL sent a stern message to school across Texas on Wednesday, reminding districts to follow the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines.

MyHighPlains.com obtained an email that was sent to schools Wednesday. It said in part:

As we continue into fall seasons, it is critical that schools are diligent in following these risk-mitigation guidelines. Schools are still required to follow Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29 related to face coverings. Schools may allow spectators to attend contests up to a maximum of 50% of a venue’s capacity, provided appropriate spacing as prescribed in the guidelines is maintained. UIL has posted some sample pre-game and public address announcements online that schools may use to help remind spectators of the guidelines to be followed. Schools not following these guidelines are subject to sanctions, including suspension of contests or discontinuation of public access to games, by the local UIL District Executive Committee and/or UIL State Executive Committee. Dr. Susan Elza |UIL Director of Athletics

To ensure seasons are played in full, those guidelines will need to be followed.

To read the 2020-2021 UIL COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines in full, click here.

