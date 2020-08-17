Five Wounded In Flea Market Shooting

Investigators say nearly 100 shots were fired after an argument involving a vendor turned violent.

(WOAI/NBC News) Police are investigating what led to an intense shooting at a San Antonio, Texas flea market Sunday morning.

“It was basically pandemonium, you know, people were a few blocks down running,” said one witness.

At least five people were shot, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Al Ramon, the manager of the Mission Open Air Market, said the incident began as a family dispute between vendors and buyers.

Battalion Chief Paramedic Russell Johnson added that investigators found more than 100 shell casings and the incident first was called out as an active shooter.

“There was cars leaving everywhere, you could see on the backside, where vendors just drove through the fences trying to get out,” Johnson said.

