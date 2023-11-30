TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Five people have been found guilty of violating the Anti-Kickback Statue in connection to a $1.2 billion dollar healthcare kickback conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs said on Thursday.

The seven week trial of Susan L. Hertzberg, 65 of New York, New York, Matthew John Theiler, 57 of Mars, Pennsylvania, David Weldon Kraus, 65 of Loudon, Tennessee, Thomas Gray Hardaway, 51 of San Antonio, Texas and Jeffrey Paul Madison, 48 of Georgetown, Texas concluded after they were all found guilty of conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute.

“Patients should be able to trust that their physicians are ordering tests and making laboratory referrals based on what is best for the patient, and not because the physicians are looking to pad their pockets with profits from kickbacks,” said U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs. “For several years, these defendants utilized an elaborate marketing scheme to facilitate payments to physicians in return for the physicians’ laboratory referrals. Improper financial relationships such as these undermine the integrity of federally-funded healthcare programs by influencing physician decision-making. This case emphasizes our District’s commitment to justice by pursuing both the hospital and lab executives who sought to influence the physicians and the physicians who accepted the illegal kickbacks.”

The trial came after the following people were indicted in connection to the conspiracy:

Jeffrey Paul Parnell, 54, of Tyler

Tyler Susan L. Hertzberg, 64, of New York

Matthew John Theiler, 56, of Mars, Pennsylvania

David Weldon Kraus, 64, Loudon, Tennessee

Thomas Gray Hardaway, 49 of San Antonio

Laura Spain Howard, 48, of Allen

Jeffrey Paul Madison, 47, Georgetown, Texas

Todd Dean Cook, 57, Wimauma, Florida

William Todd Hickman, 59, of Lumberton, Texas

Christopher Roland Gonzales, 45, of McKinney, Texas

Ruben Daniel Marioni, 37, of Spring, Texas

Jordan Joseph Perkins, 38, of Conroe, Texas

Elizabeth Ruth Seymour, 39, of Corinth, Texas

Linh Ba Nguyen, 58, of Dallas

Thuy Ngoc Nguyen, 54, of Dallas

Joseph Gil Bolin, 50, of Dallas

Heriberto Salinas, 62, of Cleburne, Texas

Hong Davis, 54, of Lewisville

Parnell, Howard, Cook, Hickman, Gonzales, Marioni, Perkins, Seymour, Thuy Nguyen, Salinas, and Davis all pleaded guilty before the trial started, according to a press release.

Robert O’Neal, 65 of San Antonio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit illegal remunerations and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection to the case back in January of 2022. O’Neal reportedly arranged payments between Little River Healthcare in Rockdale, Stamford Memorial Hospital based in Stamford and Boston Heart Diagnostics, a clinical laboratory based in Framingham, Mass.

In July of 2023, Peter J. Bennett, 49 of Houston, was convicted for money laundering conspiracy, money transmitting conspiracy and perjury in connection to the case. Bennett reportedly made sham trusts and shell corporations with his law firm’s Interest on Lawyers Trust Account, operating account and a personal bank account to launder at least $2,724,080.41 of the kickback funds.

“The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General’s Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) is committed to protecting the integrity of TRICARE, the health care system for military members and their dependents,” said Gregory P. Shilling, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge of DCIS’s Southwest Field Office. “Today’s guilty verdicts send a clear message that DCIS, along with our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, will diligently pursue fraudsters who seek self-enrichment by undermining the integrity of this critical program.

The defendants in this case could face up to five years in federal prison when sentenced.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Defense – Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Department of Commerce – Export Enforcement all helped investigate this case.