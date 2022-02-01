JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five Abilene correctional officers have been arrested in connection to allegations of using excessive force.

Daniel Pfister, Hunter Burkhalter, Seth Petty, Tyler Seedig, and Franck Moundanga-Nzamba were booked into the Taylor County Jail over the past few days, after each was indicted for Official Oppression for an incident that occurred at an Abilene prison in May 2021.

Court documents for each suspect state the same thing, saying the suspect, “intentionally subjected [a victim] to mistreatment that the defendant knew was unlawful, to-wit: excessive use of force.”

The documents also confirm each of the suspects was “acting under color of his employment as a correctional officer for the TDCJ” when the alleged mistreatment occurred.

Daniel Pfister

Franck Moundanga-Nzamba

Seth Petty

Tyler Seedig

Hunter Burkhalter

KTAB and KRBC spoke to a family member of the victim named in the court documents. This family member did not want to comment on the specifics of what happened due to ongoing litigation but did confirm the victim is a TDCJ prisoner.

A TDCJ representative declined to comment on the arrests, saying “due to the ongoing litigation, the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice will not be responding to a request for a statement.”

It’s unknown if there are additional arrests pending in connection to this investigation.