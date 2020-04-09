First state prison inmate dies of COVID-19, lockdown expands

A resident is removed from the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in San Antonio, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. More than 70 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 72-year-old inmate has become the first in the Texas state prison system to die as a possible result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Fifteen Texas state prisons have been locked down after inmates or staff tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit alleges Texas Gov. Greg Abbott overstepped his constitutional authority by ordering restrictions on which criminal suspects can get bond during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 death toll at a San Antonio nursing home has reached 10, and Houston officials say a disproportionate number of people coronavirus deaths there have been African Americans.