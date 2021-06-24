First Lady, Second Gentleman set to visit COVID-19 sites in Texas, Arizona next week

LEFT: Doug Emhoff speaks during a roundtable discussion with local restaurant owners at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park on May 18, 2021.(Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP) RIGHT: First Lady Jill Biden listens as President Joe Biden speaks at Sportrock Climbing Centers on May 28, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit Texas and Arizona next week to encourage communities to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

They’ll be making stops in the states’ largest cities: Dallas, Houston and Phoenix.

On Tuesday, June 29, Biden will go to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex solo. The same day, Biden will then be joined by Emhoff in Houston.

On Wednesday, June 30, both Biden and Emhoff will head to Phoenix.

A White House press release says more details are to come for each visit, but the pair will be focusing on COVID-19 vaccine sites in both states.

The goal is to get more people vaccinated. These three stops are part of a larger, nationwide tour to reach those who are still hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine, the press release said.

Biden and Emhoff will be discussing how easy it is to get vaccinated and helping to empower grassroots efforts in vaccine education and outreach.

This comes after the White House acknowledged the Biden administration will fall short of the president’s goal to have 70% of adults in America vaccinated with at least one dose by the Fourth of July.

As of Wednesday, only 65.7% of adults 18 years or older in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. About 56.2% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated.