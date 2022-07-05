TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A person working at a fireworks stand in Travis County opened fire on two suspects trying to rob the business early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery took place around 2 a.m. at a fireworks stand in the 100 block of West Howard Lane. That’s just east of South Heatherwilde Boulevard.

The person working at the stand shot at two suspects, TSCO. One suspect, a man, was taken to the hospital. TCSO didn’t have information on the second suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, according to TCSO.