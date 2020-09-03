Firefighter killed in California wildfire was Texas mom, EMT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fire officials say a firefighter from Texas killed battling a wildfire in the Northern California forest was working the fire lines when her truck rolled off a remote backcountry road as she tried to escape the flames.

Diana Jones was an emergency medical technician with the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department in Texas.

The department says the 63-year-old and her son, a captain at the department, had spent the last few summers doing contract firefighting.

Jones was killed Monday while battling a blaze in Tehama County. Another firefighter was injured.