WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily suspending operations at the Highlander, TX, Post Office, due to a fire at the facility early Monday morning.

The Postal Service said in a statement on Monday afternoon that this comes as an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees. No employees or customers were harmed, and it appears no damage was sustained to any mail and packages.

All operations at the Highlander Post Office, located at 4428 N 19th Street, are temporarily suspended effective immediately – until further notice. The Postal Service will provide additional information when normal operations resume.

Customers with a P.O. Box at the Highlander Post Office should pick up their mail at the location listed below. Customers who receive mail delivery at their residence or business from the Highlander P.O. should see no changes to their service.

Retail services for Highlander Post Office customers are being offered at the alternate location below.

Waco Main Post Office

430 W. State Highway 6

Waco, TX 76702-9998

Mon – Fri 8:00 am – 5:30 pm, Saturday 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Additional Nearby Retail Locations:

Bellmead Post Station

901 Bank Drive

Waco, TX 76705-9998

Mon – Fri 8:30 am – 5:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am – 1:30 pm

Downtown Waco Post Office

424 Clay Avenue

Waco, TX 76706-9998

Mon – Fri 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Westview Post Office

800 Wooded Acres Drive

Waco, TX 76710-9998

Mon – Fri 8:30 am – 5:00 pm, Closed Saturday and Sunday

The U.S. Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary suspensions may cause for customers.