Feds: Gulf states to keep managing recreational red snapper

FILE – In a June 1, 2017 file photo, P.S. Ansley of the charter boat Cutting Edge, is framed by red snapper as he cleans fish on the Destin Harbor in Destin, Florida. The Department of Commerce on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 approved a measure giving Gulf states the authority to manage private recreational red snapper fishing in federal waters as well as state waters. (Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal government says states on the Gulf of Mexico will continue setting seasons and bag limits for anglers going after red snapper in federal waters.

The Commerce Department is making a two-year experimental program permanent.

An environmental group says it’s cautiously optimistic about the rules made public Wednesday and scheduled to take effect Thursday.

An Environmental Defense Fund official says there’s still work needed to make sure state and federal data use similar measurements.

Sepp Haukebo says Louisiana’s program for monitoring anglers’ catch is a major reason the Environmental Defense Fund supports a permanent rule.