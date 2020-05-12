Feds: Arsenal found in the home of Walmart threat suspect

HORIZON CITY, Texas (AP) — Officials say federal agents found multiple firearms in a search of the West Texas home of a man accused of making online threats that referred to Walmart.

In a statement Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in El Paso, Texas says a machine gun was part of the cache found Friday in the home of 29-year-old Alex R. Barron near El Paso.

Agents had obtained their search warrant after the FBI received a tip about a threatening social media post.

Barron was arrested Friday.

A shooter opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso last August, killing 23 people.

