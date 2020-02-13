Fear, Frustration And Hope Surround Delphi Murder Anniversary

Texas

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(WTHR)   Three years ago Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered outside the small town of Delphi, Indiana. Despite thousands of tips, a sizable reward, and the work of team of detectives, the girls’ killer has never been identified.

The girls were killed February 13 2017, near a popular hiking trail and railroad bridge just outside of town. Since then, investigators have chased down 40,000 tips and 1,000 possible suspects. A photo and a recording of the suspect and a more detailed sketch apparently haven’t brought detectives any closer to finding him.

Investigators believe the killer is very familiar with the area and may have lived in Delphi.

Cary Flatter believes somebody is keeping his secret.

“Somebody knows something.” Flatter said. “Somebody saw their friend, their father. Somebody changed. There is evidence; somebody is just not talking about.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/31RVZU3

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

38° / 21°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 38° 21°

Friday

48° / 36°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 10% 48° 36°

Saturday

55° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 55° 32°

Sunday

66° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 43°

Monday

65° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 65° 32°

Tuesday

46° / 22°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 46° 22°

Wednesday

35° / 20°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 35° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

34°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

35°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

37°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

39°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

12 AM
Clear
0%
25°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

23°

2 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

23°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

24°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

26°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

30°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

35°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
35°

Don't Miss