Fear, Frustration And Hope Surround Delphi Murder Anniversary

(WTHR) Three years ago Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered outside the small town of Delphi, Indiana. Despite thousands of tips, a sizable reward, and the work of team of detectives, the girls’ killer has never been identified.

The girls were killed February 13 2017, near a popular hiking trail and railroad bridge just outside of town. Since then, investigators have chased down 40,000 tips and 1,000 possible suspects. A photo and a recording of the suspect and a more detailed sketch apparently haven’t brought detectives any closer to finding him.

Investigators believe the killer is very familiar with the area and may have lived in Delphi.

Cary Flatter believes somebody is keeping his secret.

“Somebody knows something.” Flatter said. “Somebody saw their friend, their father. Somebody changed. There is evidence; somebody is just not talking about.”

