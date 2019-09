(CNN) – The FBI is asking the public to help them catch a bank robbery suspect nicknamed “mummy marauder.”

By looking at this picture it’s easy to understand how he got his name.

The FBI says the photo shows him robbing a bank near Houston, Texas on Friday.

His face was covered with white gauze, while he also wore a wig and a baseball hat.

The FBI says he fled in a Mitsubishi Montero SUV.

There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.