FBI Seeking Potential Victims of Clergy Abuse in North Texas

DALLAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The FBI is seeking to identify victims who were persuaded or coerced into a sexual act by a member of the clergy in the North Texas region between 1985 and the present.

The FBI Dallas Field Office has established a dedicated tip line and web page for victims to report this abuse. The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that it investigates and provide these victims with information, assistance services, and resources.

This investigation is not focused on a specific religion or church. The FBI’s focus is on identifying and supporting victims who suffered abuse by a clergy member of any church or religious denomination in the North Texas area.

We ask that potential victims go to fbi.gov/ntxclergyabuse to complete a confidential online questionnaire. Based on the responses provided, victims may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information. Victims may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI to make a report.

If you are not a victim but have information to share related to this investigation, you may call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.