SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan man was arrested by the FBI after trying to meet with a nine-year-old girl for sex at a hotel in Edinburg.

Jorge Eduardo Naranjo was arrested on the charge of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor .

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the investigation into Naranjo began in November 2021. An undercover agent with FBI Philadelphia was in contact with individual on the social media application “Kik.”

The individual, who was using the username “damnucuteaf” with a picture of the McAllen Convention Center, sent three images of Child Sexual Assault Material, or CSAM, to the agent.

Naranjo was later identified as the person controlling the account.

On March 12, another agent from the FBI San Antonio Child Exploitation Task Force in McAllen began messaging “damnucuteaf,” and Naranjo sent the agent several images of CSAM.

That same day, Naranjo reached out to the undercover agent from Philadelphia under the new name of “herefrmlasttime,” the complaint stated.

The undercover agent told Naranjo he was making a trip to South Padre Island with his child, to which Naranjo asked “I’m down, how old is she?,” according to the complaint.

Naranjo discussed sexually abusing the child in the conversation with the agent.

Naranjo then agreed to meet with the undercover agent and his “nine-year-old daughter” at a Hotel in McAllen. Naranjo sent $30 through PayPal as part of a transaction.

On March 28, Naranjo showed up at a hotel in Edinburg for the meeting and was taken into custody, and transported to the FBI McAllen Office.

Naranjo then admitted to agents of distributing Child Sexual Assault Material (CSAM), receiving CSAM and travelling to the hotel with the intent to have sex with the nine-year-old child.

Naranjo also stated he attempted to meet with another individual to have sex with their “six-year-old daughter,” but did not follow through because his account was banned on Kik.