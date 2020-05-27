FBI: only 1 attacker in Texas naval base shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — The FBI says the there was only one attacker in the shooting at a Texas naval air base that left a sailor wounded and the gunman dead.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said last week that investigators were working to determine whether a second person of interest was at large following the shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

But the agency now says on Twitter that “intense investigation leads us now to believe there was not” a second person involved in the Thursday attack.

The FBI says the shooter was a Syria-born American citizen.