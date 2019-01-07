FBI helping police in search of San Antonio missing 8-month-old

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (San Antonio Police Department: Twitter)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 8-month-old who was taken from his father's car.

The department said on Sunday that they were doing a more thorough search of the area where baby King Jay Davila went missing and that the San Antonio Fire Department is helping with a water search in Rodriguez Park.

Police first tweeted about King around 7 p.m. on Friday and said he was taken while inside his dad's car on the 300 block of Enrique Herrera near 34th street.

His father's car was found near there in the area of Rodriguez Park.

This video tweeted by police shows a female suspect who can be seen taking the car while baby King was inside.

PLEASE RT: Watch video of female suspect last believed to be with 8-month-old King Jay Davila last night. Call us if you have any information and please share. pic.twitter.com/3WRQXoqdHx — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 5, 2019

Police tweeted just before 6 a.m. on Saturday and said his dad, Christopher Davila, will be charged with child endangerment.

The FBI is also assisting with the investigation.