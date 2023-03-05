MATAMOROS (ValleyCentral) – The FBI is asking for help finding four Americans who were fired upon and then kidnapped in Matamoros on Friday.

In a news release issued Sunday night, the FBI said the Americans crossed into Matamoros in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

“Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle. All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” Oliver Rich, Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio FBI office Texas, which includes Brownsville, said in the release.

Rich said the FBI, federal partners, and Mexican law enforcement agencies are kidnapping and that the FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the Americans and the arrest of those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI San Antonio office at (210) 225-6741 or visit the agency’s website at https://tips.fbi.gov.