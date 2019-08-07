FBI: 14 teens rescued during sex trafficking sweep in Vegas

Houston Police Department officers on an FBI task force are seen examining a website in a command center and counting money found on a suspected pimp who was apprehended as part of Operation Independence Day.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The FBI says it found 14 teenagers who agents believe were sex trafficking victims in Las Vegas, where 33 adults were arrested during a push in July to identify and arrest sex traffickers nationwide.

The figures reported by the bureau on Tuesday put southern Nevada atop the list of 33 FBI field offices in the number of juveniles given help and counseling to escape victimization or deal with prior abuse.

Dallas was next in the number of juveniles recovered and identified, with 13. Detroit had 9. Seattle and Atlanta each had 6.

In all, the bureau says 103 underage victims were identified or recovered nationwide, 67 suspected traffickers were arrested and officials opened 60 new federal investigations.

The monthlong effort involved the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.