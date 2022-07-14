ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Kameron Gammage, 23, the father charged with injuring his infant son, Logan Pierson, who was found dead Tuesday with swelling and bruising to his head and face, was also arrested on a warrant out of Andrews County.

According to a news release, in August of last year the Andrews Police Department opened an investigation against Gammage for the reported sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. Investigators said the incident with the teen took place between 2019 and 2020. Gammage was indicted on one count of Sexual Assault of a Child, a second-degree felony, by a Grand Jury in May of 2022 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was taken into custody on that charge July 12 after the Odessa Police Department launched an investigation into the death of his infant son. The boy’s mother. Leyla Pierson, 18, has also been charged in connection with the infant’s death.

Jail records show Gammage remained behind bars as of Wednesday night; his bond has been set at a combined $350,000. Bond for Pierson has been set at $5,000.